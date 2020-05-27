SARASOTA — A “Mural of Gratitude” has been dedicated in Sarasota.
“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause suffering throughout the world, health care professionals have sacrificed their lives to ensure our safety,” according to a news release.
Because of that, The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County along with other for-profit groups commissioned area artist Karen Chandler to create a mural to showcase the bravery of the region’s health care professionals.
“Art has the ability to express emotion in a powerful way that touches many people. It is our hope that this collaborative project will convey our sincere gratitude to our local health care professionals,” said Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County
According to the news release, painting began April 28.
It is a two-story high mural surrounding Sugar Suites’ entrance at 1717 2nd Street, in Sarasota.
“We once again thank our partners, the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, Sarasota Magazine and Raw Sugar Living,” the news release stated. “And a special thanks to everyone who worked to make the mural a reality, including The Helming and Knies Family Foundation for its generous donation, and contributions from Elizabeth and Elliot Rose, Jenne Britell, Michael Kneeland, PPG Paints, The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime, and Williams Parker.”
