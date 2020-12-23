After 14 years, Muscle Car City owner Rick Treworgy has decided to close the doors of his museum of around 200 GM muscle cars.
“I, with heavy heart, have decided it’s time to retire,” Treworgy wrote in a Dec. 20 social media post. “Muscle Car City, this year, is going backwards because of COVID-19 and the lack of international tourists.”
The collection has been a lifelong project for Treworgy, who owns all of the classic vehicles.
They include Corvettes, Chevelles, GTOs, Camaros, Novas and a 1936 Chevy Phaeton − one of only seven that were built and still in existence.
“It’s been a great (run) and I’ve loved every minute of it, but I am 72 and beginning to feel like it,” he continued.
Treworgy, who couldn’t be reached for comment, plans to close the museum Jan. 17.
Treworgy originally opened the museum in a former Walmart in Punta Gorda but later moved the collection to its current location — previously a Sweetbay Supermarket — in the Seminole Lakes Plaza.
Mecum Auctions will be selling about three-quarters of Treworgy’s collection, according to Treworgy’s post.
“The rest I will take home and it will become my private toy box again,” he wrote.
The auction will take place on Jan. 22-23. For more information on the auction, call Muscle Car City at 941-575-5959.
Treworgy plans to keep Sting Rays Bar & Grill at the museum open.
“After it all settles, (we) will possibly do (car) shows and swap meets through that business, but for right now will be concentrating on getting the museum closed and the space it’s taking up leased.”
For more information on the museum, visit musclecarcity.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.