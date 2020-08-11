VENICE — The huge megalodon tooth artwork sharply pointing out the Shark Tooth Capital of the World — and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce — is official.
The fact it happened at the beginning of “Shark Week” on cable television was just a fun coincidence.
Placed there months ago as a way of showcasing Venice’s unique status as a place where people come to find shark teeth from — in some cases — millions of years ago, the sculpture was inspired by the first Leadership Venice class of 2018.
Dr. Gregg Hassler Jr., a Venice dentist, ponied up about $5,000 to help the artwork with its creation after the leadership class brainstormed the concept.
It was to be an exclamation point on a project the class undertook called Venice Quest, which is a type of digital scavenger hunt through the city.
To do so, a fountain that had been in the area was moved to Nokomis Avenue and is being cared for by Venice Area Beautification Inc., said Venice Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Kathy Lehner.
It was based on a question they had, Lehner said.
“How do we put that out there that we are the Shark Tooth Capitol of the World?”
Hassler credited Leadership Venice classmate Andrea Arnold with the somewhat menacing concept of a sharp megalodon fang.
“She came up with this amazing idea to have an artist do a shark’s tooth,” Hassler said following a short ceremony Monday afternoon.
The shark’s tooth is something that catches the eye of many people driving through Venice.
“I loved it. I just thought they really did a wonderful job with the detail,” Hassler said.
The chamber took care of most of the details, he said, giving him the opportunity to help pay for it and dedicate it to his parents — his father, Gregg Hassler Sr., and mother, Chris.
Gregg Hassler Sr. was thrilled with having the large family gathered for the ribbon cutting and photos.
“We had four wonderful kids that are now four wonderful adults,” Gregg Hassler Sr. said. “We’ve had blessings with the kids, their kindness and their commitment to this community ... My wife and I are just so happy with all of our kids.”
Hassler Jr. thought nothing of it, he said.
“It’s just good to give back.”
Lehner joked the longtime local dentist may have to give a little bit more back, down the line.
“If (the shark’s tooth) ever gets a cavity, he’ll take care of it,” she said.
