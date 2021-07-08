In the aftermath of Hurricane Elsa passing, areas along the Myakka River between Venice and North Port were still under warning of floods Thursday.
Jessica Foltz, a resident in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County, witnessed flooding late Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.
"The drainage in the neighborhood is awful," Foltz said.
Elsa upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane while passing Sarasota County on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Living near the Myakka River, Foltz said their area began flooding late that night and didn't go down until around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
She said the water was shin-to-knee deep, but saw no damage to the neighborhood.
However, she did find some water in her house due to a possible crack.
Foltz said flooding typically happens depending on when and how a storm approaches. Usually if it floods, the water goes back down after 12 hours, she said.
While Foltz tries to plan around the high floods by parking away from the street, she said sometimes she can't leave for work and must wait until the water lowers.
"It's frustrating," Foltz said.
She also mentioned how much money her neighbors put into their homes as a result of the high waters.
"It would be great to have a better drainage system here," Foltz said.
Other areas of North Port also reported flooding after Elsa. The southbound lanes of Sumter Boulevard between Libby Road and Heron Creek Boulevard remained closed a majority of Wednesday and opened back up that evening. Herbison Avenue and La Copa Street also experienced high water early Tuesday.
On Thursday afternoon, the flood watch continued as the city of North Port alerted residents they were seeing concerning levels of water, specifically in North Port Estates area and along the Myakkahatchee Creek Corridor.
The city was opening up a shelter at Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., due to the flooding in portions of the city.
