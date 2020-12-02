“I’ve learned that we are much stronger than we think we are,” Nancy Kerrigan told the group at the Plantation Golf & Country Club. “I wish I could be there with you in Florida,” she added. “It’s 30 degrees here.”
Nancy spoke virtually to the group. She was quarantined in her home due to a person she may have been in contact with testing positive with COVID-19.
Karen Happer and Joyce Scott chaired the luncheon.
After welcoming guests and thanking everyone for coming, Joyce, the director of Our Mother’s House, gave an overview of the organization.
Our Mother’s House began as an arm of Catholic Charities with six moms in 1987. There are now 22 moms. Each mother family has her own apartment.
Our Mother’s House has no staff. The moms take care of their children evenings, nights and weekends. There is daytime child care so moms can get on their feet — working or going to school. These days they are in need of childcare.
Joyce invited those on hand to a “Call to the Heart” to donate to Our Mother’s House in increments of $500, $250 and $100. She talked about a need for diapers, wipes and cleaning supplies.
The group seemed eager to donate.
Nancy Kerrigan announced she had fallen about 41,000 times in her skating career. “You get back up and try again and keep moving forward.”
Special thanks to everyone involved for a terrific afternoon.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Brittany Bullard who attended the luncheon benefiting Our Mothers House. She stepped up to speak to Nancy who was on hand virtually.
“You have been the rock and helped me get through tough times,” Brittany told Nancy Kerrigan
Brittany spoke to Nancy about being a fan long before Nancy was an American skating champion and an Olympic silver medalist. Her heartwarming words told about teenage feelings and hurts. She told about being president of a Nancy Kerrigan Fan Club.
Brittany showed Nancy a costume her grandmother made so Brittany could be Nancy for Halloween. Nancy was moved to tears as were many women at the luncheon. Brittany’s genuine words and Nancy’s response touched many hearts. Brittany and Nancy made everyone realize how important we are in each other’s lives.
Brittany Bullard shared her genuine spirit and warmed everyone’s at the luncheon. She is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.