In true show business fashion, the show will go on — thanks to Zoom and the internet and the like.
Due to speak at a fundraising luncheon for Our Mother’s House on Nov. 18, Kerrigan, former U.S. Figure Skating champion and Olympic medalist has been quarantined at her home in Massachusetts, Karen Happer, president and CEO of Champagne Tennis said Thursday.
“She and her husband Jerry Solomon had a workman at their home last Saturday. After the installer left, he called to say that he had been exposed to the coronavirus,” Happer said. “That meant that both Nancy and her husband Jerry must be quarantined at home for the next 13 days, forcing the cancellation of their flight to Venice for her talk in support of Our Mother’s House.”
“The good new is that Nancy has agreed to appear at our event via Zoom, Joyce Scott , program director of Our Mother’s House said. “Her speech will be exactly the same had she been with us in person, and she will be available for Questions and Answers from attendees.
“The fundraiser for Our Mother’s House will go on as planned, including our fabulous raffles and goody bags, and all that an event at Plantation Golf and Country Club has to offer.”
The sold-out luncheon at The Plantation will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18.
“Further good news – we have made contact with the Sarasota Department of Health, and shared all of the precautions that will be in place for this event,” Scott added.. “The Department of Health endorsed our efforts 100 percent.”
For safety in this pandemic time, tickets were limited to 250 and sold out with just days of the announcement that the Olympic figure skating medalist would be coming to Venice.
Chip Ludlow, a U.S. Figure Skating National judge who, with his late wife Carole, was a team leader in Albertville, France, when Kerrigan won her Olympic medal, was looking forward to seeing her again but now that will have to be by telephone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.