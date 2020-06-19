EVANSTON, ILL — More than 3,300 have been awarded National Merit Scholarships, including 13 residents of Sarasota and Manatee counties.
And among those 13 are 11 Pine View School graduates and a Venice High School graduate.
Area Merit Scholarship winners include:
• Madigan Wilford, Bradenton, Braden River High
Wilford plans on a probable career field of international relations and will study at the University of Florida.
• Ethan C. Dayo, Osprey, Pine View School
Dayo plans on a probable career field of medicine and will study at the University of Florida.
• Emily P. Merrill, Osprey, Pine View School
Merrill plans on a probable career field of medicine and will study at the University of Florida.
• Benjamin M. Covert, Sarasota, Pine View School
Covert plans on a probable career field of biochemical engineering and will study at the University of Florida.
• Karl Koehn Milland, Sarasota, Pine View School
Milland plans on a probable career field of business and will study at the University of Florida.
• Tricia E. Saputera, Sarasota, Pine View School
Saputera plans on a probable career field of biochemistry and will study at the University of Southern California.
• Forrest Andrew St. Pierre, Sarasota, Pine View School
St. Pierre plans on a probable career field of chemical engineering and will study at the University of Florida.
• Hannah L. Sticht, Sarasota, Pine View School
Sticht plans on a probable career field of medicine and will study at the University of Florida.
• Makena T. Winch, Sarasota, Pine View School
Winch plans on a probable career field of accounting and will study at the University of Florida.
• Carter T. Zilleckis, Sarasota, Pine View School
Zilleckis plans on a probable career field of civil engineering and will study at the University of Florida.
• Rocket S. Burns, Venice, Pine View School
Burns plans on a probable career field of music/entertainment and will study at the University of Minnesota.
• Madison L. Halcomb, Venice, Pine View School
Halcomb plans on a probable career field of biology and will study at the University of Florida.
• Benjamin A. Snyder, Venice, Venice High
Snyder plans on a probable career field of economics and will study at the University of Florida.
“Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution,” according to the news release. “These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100.”
It was a multi-tiered effort for students involved.
“To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, Semifinalists first had to advance to the Finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each Semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions,” the news release states. “Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance.”
