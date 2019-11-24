SARASOTA – A largely symbolic resolution proposed by Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler failed to muster the three votes needed for passage Tuesday.
Instead, by a 3-2 voted county commissioners declined to become the third Florida county to enact a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, with only Ziegler and Commission Alan Maio supporting the idea.
Earlier this month, Lake County became the first county in the state to adopt such a resolution, followed by Wakulla County this past Monday.
“If you look around the country, the Second Amendment is under attack,” Ziegler said in support of his resolution. “This is an opportunity for us in Sarasota County to make clear that we support the Second Amendment and take a stand.”
But his colleagues, who all voiced support for the Second Amendment, didn’t see the need for the county to act.
“I think it’s a wedge issue that upsets people,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said.
Similar to resolutions passed elsewhere, Ziegler’s proposal called for a declaration that Sarasota County is a Second Amendment sanctuary “to preserve for the People of, on, and in Sarasota County, their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.”
The resolution, like others passed elsewhere, cited the U.S. Constitution, the Florida Constitution, and several U.S. Supreme Court decisions as the basis for the measure.
Earlier in the meeting, five people addressed commissioners in the open to the public about the topic.
“It’s sweeping the country. This is part of what’s happening in the country and indeed the world. It’s called populism,” Michael Zazano, of Charlotte County, told commissioners in support of the resolution.
But Katie Rose, of Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense, one of three people speaking in opposition, debated that.
“This sends a symbolic message … that our safety is less important than unfettered access to firearms,” she said.
“We don’t need to be nervous about doing this,” Ziegler argued. “I think it’s an easy vote to take.”
Commissioner Mike Moran didn’t agree.
“This resolution has no basis in reality,” he said. “If there really was an attempt to restrict the Second Amendment, I would come in here like a raging bull.”
For Commissioner Charles Hines, he wanted to hear more about the resolution, particularly from Sheriff Tom Knight.
Hines was not persuaded when Ziegler responded that he had spoken to Col. Kurt Hoffman, Knight’s second in command who’d indicated he had no problem with it, according to Ziegler.
“He’s a candidate for sheriff. He’s not the sheriff,” Hines said.
In the end, Ziegler could persuade only Maio to join him.
“When you have presidential candidates lining up to take our guns, we need to stand up,” Maio said.
