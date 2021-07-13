VENICE — Developer Pat Neal received another green light Tuesday in the drive toward widening Laurel Road.
The next stop along the way will be at a meeting after the City Council's summer break, at which Neal will present a budget and a plan for making the project a reality — including sources of funding.
The city has some mobility fees available but Neal acknowledged there's a shortfall "bigger than a breadbox," though he didn't give the number.
It will take about $1 million to develop plans that can be the basis for funding requests, he said. If the project is "shovel ready" by the time the Legislature convenes in January, he said he's confident a variety of sources of state and federal funding will be available.
Trying to tap them will require the participation of Sarasota County, which owns Laurel Road even though it's in the city.
The Council will need to adopt a resolution asking the county to join a public/private partnership with Neal, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
Neal said that it may also be possible to use other local funds.
The county has $2.2 million budgeted to repave Laurel Road, he said. It wouldn't make sense to do that if the road is going to be widened in the near future.
The preliminary plans for the project include a neighborhood park that would be the western anchor of a linear park along the south side of the road, possibly providing access to park impact fees, he said.
The city is currently looking for a site for a park in the area.
Neal acknowledged that the road isn't a high priority with county staff because it's not in the five-year capital improvement plan but said that all five county commissioners support it and expressed confidence that "we can get there from here …."
The owners of two properties south of Laurel Road across which the linear park would run also haven't expressed enthusiasm for the project, Neal said.
They've rejected offers, he said, deferring consideration of selling until Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Venice facility opens later this year, potentially increasing the number of buyers.
Part of his next presentation will include the cost of hiring a law firm to exercise eminent domain to take about 21,000 square feet of each parcel, he said.
The Boone Law Firm is a possible candidate, he said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• set public hearings on millage and the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget for 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
• voted to allow the Charter Review Committee to meet via Zoom.
• approved former Council Member Bob Daniels’ request to be reimbursed $9,202 for attorney’s fees in defending against an ethics claim that was dismissed. The Council also heard first reading of a proposed ordinance clarifying code provisions on reimbursement.
• approved the preliminary plat for Cottages of Venice, which is planning to build 36 single-family attached units at 1775 E. Venice Ave.
• adopted an ordinance establishing the Rustic Oaks Community Development District.
• adopted an ordinance abolishing the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals and making changes in the city code to bring it in line with state law.
• heard first reading of a revised ordinance regulating permitting for special events, outdoor displays of merchandise and cafes and the use of city right of way.
• heard first reading of a revised ordinance bringing the city’s emergency management procedures in line with recent changes to state law.
• approved a budget amendment.
• heard a presentation on the Utilities Department’s reclaimed water master plan concept and strategies.
• heard City Attorney Kelly Fernandez’ opinion that the Council can't hold a closed-door meeting on cybersecurity because there's no applicable exception to the state's Sunshine Law.
• approved a strategy for replacing City Clerk Lori Stelzer, who retires Dec. 31.
The Council will be on its summer break until Aug. 24.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
