VENICE — Two preliminary plats that would add almost 700 home sites in North Venice along I-75 are up for City Council approval Tuesday.
Rustic Road North consists of four parcels totaling about 129 acres east of the interstate at the intersection of Ranch Road. It’s platted into 296 single-family lots.
Rustic Road South’s two parcels are laid out as a 400-lot single-family subdivision between I-75 and Knights Trail Road.
All the land has a future land-use designation of Mixed-Use, Residential and both subdivisions, were approved as planned-unit developments in 2019.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider a zoning map amendment for the site of the city’s booster pump station at the eastern terminus of Gene Green Road.
• Consider the update of the Five-Year Capital Improvement Schedule for Fiscal Years 2022-2026.
• Consider directing staff to provide an update on the proposed North Venice park.
• Consider requesting a lease with the Florida Department of Transportation for parking beneath the KMI Bridge, to be installed and maintained by Fisherman’s Wharf Development Company LLC.
• Consider approving an agreement with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for use of the Criminal Justice Information Exchange.
• Consider approving an agreement with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for the use of the Knight Trail Park Gun Range.
• Consider nominating John Hinshaw as the city representative to the Sarasota County Parks Advisory Recreation Council; reappointing Jon Barrick to the Architectural Review Board; and appointing Scott Blaser to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Discuss meeting procedures.
• Proclaim the month of October 2021 as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with instructions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.