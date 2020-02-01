SARASOTA — Sarasota County Neighborhood Services is joining Manatee County and the city of Sarasota for the 2020 Manasota Neighborhoods Summit, an educational program aimed at new and experienced neighborhood leaders.

The summit, which will be held 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, will provide an informational toolkit for neighborhood improvements, engagement and safety, and feature topics relevant to everyone who calls Sarasota or Manatee counties home.

The summit will be held at the Gold Coast Eagle Distribution Center, 7051 Wireless Court, Sarasota.

Registration is free and includes a continental breakfast. Register online by visiting the following link SCgov.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments