VENICE — Fun runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, for the opening of 7-Eleven at 705 Commerce Drive, near Interstate 75 along Jacaranda Boulevard.
People are invited to sip, snack and see the new location with free snacks, coffee and Big Gulp drinks, and $1 Big Bite hot dogs. There will be face-painting, balloon animals, games and activities. KIX Country radio is on site from 2 to 4 p.m.
Neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are typically franchised by local entrepreneurs. The Oct. 2 open house gives Rajwinder Dhaliwal an opportunity to meet and greet his new neighbors and customers.
As part of the celebration, Dhaliwal will present a $711 Project A-Game donation to Garden Elementary School. Project A-Game is 7-Eleven stores’ youth outreach program promoting academics and athletics.
On the almost 2-acre lot, it has 3,109 square feet convenience store along with car wash and eight sets of gas pumps. It joins the existing 7-Eleven locations in Venice at 1698 Tamiami Trail, 1475 and 1240 East Venice Avenue. A fifth 7-Eleven is scheduled to replace the existing gas station at West Venice Avenue and U.S.41 Business on the island.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.