The newest 7-Eleven gas station with convenience store and car wash opens Wednesday at 705 Commerce Drive and Pond Cypress Road, a short distance east of Interstate 75 along Jacaranda Boulevard.

VENICE — Fun runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, for the opening of 7-Eleven at 705 Commerce Drive, near Interstate 75 along Jacaranda Boulevard.

People are invited to sip, snack and see the new location with free snacks, coffee and Big Gulp drinks, and $1 Big Bite hot dogs. There will be face-painting, balloon animals, games and activities. KIX Country radio is on site from 2 to 4 p.m.

Neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are typically franchised by local entrepreneurs. The Oct. 2 open house gives Rajwinder Dhaliwal an opportunity to meet and greet his new neighbors and customers.

As part of the celebration, Dhaliwal will present a $711 Project A-Game donation to Garden Elementary School. Project A-Game is 7-Eleven stores’ youth outreach program promoting academics and athletics.

On the almost 2-acre lot, it has 3,109 square feet convenience store along with car wash and eight sets of gas pumps. It joins the existing 7-Eleven locations in Venice at 1698 Tamiami Trail, 1475 and 1240 East Venice Avenue. A fifth 7-Eleven is scheduled to replace the existing gas station at West Venice Avenue and U.S.41 Business on the island.

