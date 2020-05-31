VENICE — The CodeRED system that Sarasota County and Venice have used for years to alert residents about health and safety matters — severe weather, sewage spills and boil-water notices — is going away.
The county is implementing a new system called Alert Sarasota County, hosted by Everbridge, in partnership with the state, which is funding the $3.5 million cost; the cities of Sarasota, Venice and North Port; and the town of Longboat Key.
Venice is transitioning to the system, while the other jurisdictions are already connected.
“We’re looking forward to the Everbridge system providing valuable, timely information for our citizens on a variety of critical issues via phone, text message and email,” Venice Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Frank Giddens said in a news release announcing the new system.
Residents can join the system in one of two ways:
• by downloading the Everbridge mobile app, selecting “Find organization or subscription,” typing the city into the search bar and registering a new account.
• by creating an account at alertsarasotacounty.com.
Residents who have used the CodeRED system should create an Alert Sarasota County account because their contact information may not transfer.
Once signed in, users can choose the types of alerts and how to receive them.
Users can also sign up to receive a message when new types of alerts are available.
The system can send alerts via landline phone, cell phone, text message, email, TDD/TTY, smartphone app push notification or a combination of these methods.
For more information, go to AlertSarasotaCounty.com or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 and ask about Alert Sarasota County registration.
