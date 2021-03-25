VENICE — A new business is taking shape in 2021.
Don McCauley is launching Synthetic Ghost Industries, an art and design company.
The announcement came Monday.
McCauley is an artist and designer by training, a graduate of Ringling College of Art and Design who has lived in Venice for 25 years and attended Venice High School.
McCauley is also a marketing director.
“With the support of his wife, Christina McCauley of Habitat for Humanity SSC, the local Chambers, and of this one-of-a-kind community, it is Don’s plan is to succeed in providing exceptional service to those with art, design, and marketing needs,” according to a news release.
“Synthetic Ghost Industries offers a wide range of creative, strategic, and production based skills and goods with a focus on unique, out-of-the-box ideas,” it said.
He is active with both the Venice and North Port chambers of commerce.
“His familiarity with the area and ties to the community inspired him to branch out on his own and offer his unique artistic perspective to local businesses and individuals,” the news release said.
For more information or to contact Don McCauley, email syntheticghostindustries@gmail.com or call 941-735-5851.
