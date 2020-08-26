VENICE — An exhibit of paintings Wilhelmina de Haas, inspired by the work of Salvador Dali, will run until Dec. 17 at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
A direct descendant of the famous Dutch romantic landscape artist family circa 1800’s, the Koekkoek’s, de Haas is a multidimensional artist heavily influenced by Salvador Dali — and fellow Dutchmen, Hieronymus Bosch and Vincent van Gogh.
She started out with photography a few decades ago, then transitioned to acrylic painting and digital montage. Wilhelmina enjoys experimenting with different styles — abstractionism, surrealism, impressionism and realism.
She describes her style as “Eclectic, eccentric and electric. Often times, romantic. Thought-provoking.”
She also is a writer — having written for regional magazines, dabbles in writing poetry, and has written a children’s book.
de Haas is a member of the Venice Art Center.
