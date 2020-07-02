New bridge is in service Jul 2, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The first vehicle crosses the new Capri Isles Bridge over Curry Creek, which opened to traffic Friday, four days ahead of schedule. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Mayor apologizes for interfering with police Venice Beach drowning victim identified Venice, Pine View cancel 2020 graduation ceremonies Venice resident killed in River Road crash Families hold memorial service, thank Sheriff's Office Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mayor apologizes for interfering with police Venice Beach drowning victim identified Venice, Pine View cancel 2020 graduation ceremonies Venice resident killed in River Road crash Families hold memorial service, thank Sheriff's Office Featured Businesses Your Cbd Store Englewood 2650 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-208-5813 Website Master Crackogologist 941-639-4520 Orr's Mulching & Land Clearing 941-875-4198 Website Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning 941-525-3919 Website Jims Bathroom Grab LLC 4 Coxswain Dr, Placida, FL 33946 941-626-4296 Website Your CBD Store 4300 Kings Highway Unit 205B, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-587-9029 Website North Port Acupuncture 14888 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-1500 Website SOS A/C & Heat 941-468-4956 Gulfside Mortgage Services 1062 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-485-4222 Website Real Bikes Englewood 445 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-445-7325 Website Find a local business
