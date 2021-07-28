VENICE — Benderson Development is celebrating its success with Jacaranda Plaza.
And its noting six new businesses heading to it.
Jacaranda Plaza stood nearly empty off Center Road and U.S. 41 after a K-Mart closed about a decade ago.
Benderson, in a news release, called it a “vibrant, thriving shopping destination.”
“The former K-Mart building is now bustling with top brands Marshalls, Burlington, Aldi, Home Centric and Bealls Outlet,” it said in a news release. “The entire retail center has undergone a complete transformation and is now about 90 percent leased with a great mix of specialty shops and restaurants that also includes First Watch, Bonefish Grill, Petco, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Body by Barre, Noire the Nail Bar, among others.”
Renovations have led to six new businesses joining Jacaranda Plaza.
There will be a new restaurant, Crisp and Green, which is called a “fast, casual, healthy restaurant” in a 2,770-square-foot facility.
It will also include The Joint Chiropractic; AT&T; and Tropical Smoothie Café, which features smoothies, sandwiches and salads, among other menu items.
On the property will also be Eyeglass World; T-Mobile; and Kendo Asian Cuisine serving Asian dishes, sushi and hibachi in a 5,800-square-foot restaurant.
The work has been years in the making — with much of it kicked off after acquisition of the former K-Mart property in 2018.
That “kicked off the major renovation of the southern section of the plaza, starting with stripping the building to its shell,” Benderson said in the news release. “Other work included adding an extension, renovating and reconfiguring the parking lot, upgrading the lighting, new pavers, landscaping and constructing about 20,000 square feet of new outparcel space.”
