VENICE – Advocate Health Advisors has a new Medicare Call quality coach.
Shannon Davidson, of Yukon, Okla., has taken the job.
"In this role, Davidson will assist with training and coaching call center agents to ensure integrity and improve service for clients. Davidson also will ensure agents are following guidelines to enroll clients in the correct Medicare plan," it said in a news release.
Advocate Health Advisors agents are experts in Medicare.
“I am looking forward to Shannon’s and the Advocate Health Advisors Call Center Team’s continued success. I know she will make a positive impact to the team and culture of our organization,” Advocate Health Advisors Client Care Team Director Charles Coldiron said in the news release.
Davidson has worked in the industry since 2011 with experience in customer service, IT and call quality.
“I feel passionately about protecting seniors and making sure they are placed in the right plan based on their individual needs," she said. "I take great pride in being able to make a positive impact and helping others achieve their goals ...I am happy to be joining the Advocate Health Advisors family.”
Advocate Health Advisors is veteran owned and headquartered in Venice, licensed in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
