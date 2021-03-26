SARASOTA — All cancers are bad, but pancreatic cancer is one of the worst.
Someone diagnosed with the disease who forgoes treatment has “maybe — maybe — 12 months to live,” Dr. Kenneth Meredith, medical director of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Gastrointestinal Cancer Specialty Program, said at a news conference Thursday.
And that’s if the cancer hasn’t spread elsewhere in the body. If it has metastasized, then the prognosis is three to six months without treatment, 12 to 18 months with chemotherapy.
Some pancreatic cancers are operable, but the post-surgery follow-up treatment is chemotherapy, often with radiation therapy, and the therapy can be worse than the disease, leaving patients constantly nauseated, fatigued and in pain, Meredith said.
Chemo and radiation are the only options if a tumor is inoperable, he said, and the patient will need chemo on and off for the rest of their life.
Even with surgery and treatment, only 1 in 5 patients will live five more years, Meredith said, in part due to the toxicity of chemo over time because the drug, delivered intravenously, spreads through the circulatory system to other organs.
That was the future Vincent Scully was facing when he was diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer in June.
Total shock
He had indigestion and pain on the return leg of a trip to Ohio with his wife, Brenda, he said Thursday.
Back home, he felt pain “like something pushing down on my chest,” he said.
Testing revealed a tumor. A biopsy was done and it took two or three weeks for the results to be reported.
“I was a maniac on the phone every day,” Brenda said.
Finally, they got the diagnosis.
It was cancer. And it was inoperable.
“I just went into total shock,” said Brenda, a retired surgical nurse.
But she tried not to let on how serious the diagnosis was.
Vincent was no stranger to issues with the pancreas, which regulates the body’s blood sugar and produces digestive enzymes. A Type 1 diabetic since his teens, he’d also lost a brother to pancreatic cancer.
He underwent the standard treatment, with the standard side effects, Brenda said — frequent vomiting, hours and hours of sleeping.
She’d have to take him to appointments in a wheelchair because he was too ill to walk.
When they finished the course of treatment, it was “this or nothing,” she said.
“This” was participation in Phase 3 of a clinical trial of an experimental new method of delivering chemo.
Hose, not a bucket
SMH is one of two hospitals in the state participating in the trial of the RenovoGem catheter, a targeted drug delivery system, Meredith said.
Pancreatic cancer isn’t just very aggressive, he said; it’s also “smart.” The tumor surrounds itself with a sort of wall that’s hard to penetrate for treatment.
It’s also situated at an artery that serves the small intestine. The artery can be removed but it has to be replaced, and the replacement artery is more subject to being attacked by the cancer and can’t be removed, Meredith said.
The RenovoGem catheter delivers a high dose of the chemo drug directly into the pancreas via the artery, ensuring the full benefit of the treatment. And because it’s not introduced into the body intravenously, it doesn’t get spread around via the circulatory system.
It’s like using a hose instead of a bucket to put out a fire, Meredith said.
The technology is “very, very promising,” he said, and if successful it eventually will be used to treat other cancers.
Offered a chance to participate in the trial, Vince Scully said: “Hey, it’ll help.”
He was the first person SMH signed up. He receives his eighth and final treatment March 30.
There’s no comparison between the conventional delivery of chemo and the RenovoGem system, Vincent said.
He’s had a little nausea and some tiredness but is able to get “four hours of good sleep” during the treatment itself.
“I’m full of energy now,” he said, even able to do some house painting.
Brenda said she was concerned about the experimental treatment at first, but only because she wasn’t familiar with it.
“Number 8 is a like a piece of cake,” she said. “After that, we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
It’s too soon to say what Vincent’s prognosis is, Meredith said.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said.
He’s hopeful, though, that the RenovoGem catheter will give pancreatic cancer patients both quality and quantity of life.
According to the website for RenovoRX, which developed the RenovoGem catheter, more than half the participants in the first two phases of the trial lived more than two years.
Phase 3 will probably run for another two years, Meredith said.
“We’ve come a long way,” he said. “We have a long way to go.”
