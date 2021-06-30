SOUTH VENICE — There is new leadership at Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Christina McCauley has been named its chief executive officer and executive director.
McCauley has been with Habitat since 2016, originally hired as its development coordinator.
“I look forward to further engaging this outstanding community, resuming in-person events in the fall, and welcoming more volunteers back onto the job site.” McCauley said in a news release. “I absolutely love Habitat — our mission, our volunteers, our donors, our staff, and our families.”
She grew up in the area, graduating from Venice High School and earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tampa. Previously, she was executive director of the Friends of the Venice Library for 11 years. She is active in the North Port and Venice area chambers of commerce, along with being a co-chair of the North Port Divas, the news release said.
Habitat South Sarasota has also promoted its longtime director of construction.
Michael Sollitto is the organization’s new chief operating officer.
Sollitto has worked in construction for more than 25 years, the news release states. It says he is a “sustainability advocate,” and a FGBC and NAHB Certified Green professional.
“He serves his community by devoting his career to developing energy efficient, durable, and sustainable housing while overseeing all phases of Habitat’s diverse construction program,” the news release said.
Sollitto joined Habitat in 2008 and has managed the construction or renovation of more than 150 homes.
“This is well deserved and I am thrilled to have him by my side as we move forward,” McCauley said.
Habitat South Sarasota began in 1992, the news release states, with a goal “to build or renovate safe, decent, affordable, energy efficient homes for those in need in south Sarasota County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.