NORTH VENICE - The family business is staying in the family.
Tervis announced Monday morning that it has a new chief executive officer.
Roger Donelly is taking on the role that was held by his father and grandfather. He was initially appointed to the job of its president in 2016.
"I'm proud of the progress Rogan has been able to make and the direction he is leading the company," said his father, Norbert Donelly.
Norbert Donelly is chairman of the Tervis board and took over for his father-in-law, John C. Winslow, in the 1970s. Winslow bought the company in the late 1940s.
"It is extraordinary for me to name Rogan the CEO at the advent of Tervis' 75th anniversary and watch my son continue to drive the family legacy," Norbert Donelly said.
According to a news release, under Rogan's leadership, the company "has expanded drinkware offerings to include stainless steel tumblers and, most recently, new wide mouth stainless bottles, resulting in new sourcing and manufacturing practices."
It noted he implemented "new industry-leading design capabilities and technologies" to help designed of premium drinkware.
"The expansion in innovation also enabled greater diversification of business through new and expanded channels like Amazon and direct to consumer opportunities," it said.
And then there was COVID-19.
"Throughout the past few years, I've been able to rely on a competent and successful team to navigate a bounty of challenges and phenomenal opportunities," Rogan Donelly said in the news release. "The difficulties of the past year have demonstrated our resilience as a team. Their hard work further emphasizes the strength and power of our brand as we look to the future. I'm honored to be leading the company on a path of continued success.”
For more information, visit tervis.com.
