VENICE — A new woodsy-themed children’s bookstore, Fable Books, opened near downtown Venice and will be holding a grand opening event over the weekend.
Owner Robyn Lee opened Fable Books on June 4 at 234 South Tamiami Trail in hopes of becoming the new children’s “hot spot.”
“With the goal of maybe creating some really lasting experiences for kids in the area and promoting reading,” Lee said.
The store caters to children of all ages from infant and toddler to young adults. Lee said she made sure to include all different reading levels, which are conveniently organized around the store from youngest to oldest.
She said she also included a small section for graphic novels and classic books.
The forest-theme, complete with stuffed animals scattered around and leaves along the ceiling, will soon be getting a plastic tree.
There is also an animal mascot for the store called “Fable the Raccoon” that Lee hopes will have his own books to be offered at the store, Lee said.
“I wanted to have its own little niche,” she said.
She also wanted the store to be a fun experience for the children. She said she uses “fable” to help convey the different kinds of genres children can read and expand their vocabulary.
To draw families and children into the store, Lee said she will be hosting storytimes.
The first storytime will be at 11 a.m. July 3.
Lee also said she carries some books by local authors, such as Donna Boock and Taylor Ranch Elementary teachers Carrie Koontz and Amy Swen, and hopes to have book signings and readings in the future.
This new venture is not the first time Lee has worked with children.
She was a preschool teacher for more than a dozen years at the Venice YMCA and said she enjoyed working with children but was looking for a change, so she went into real estate.
From working in real estate, she said she knew a lot of people were moving to the area because of the quality of the school district.
Having lived in the area since she was 9, Lee saw there weren’t many stores geared toward children.
While working in real estate, she started to get the idea of a bookstore, since she’s an avid reader herself.
But Lee said she wanted to do research into local bookstores because many think bookstores are being replaced by technology.
“But independent bookstores are on the rise, which is great to hear,” Lee said.
She believes that because of the pandemic, there was a big push to support local businesses.
“I think this is the time when people are starting to get back to family and are starting to get back to local business,” Lee said.
She hopes her store will become one of the “hot spots” families with kids will frequent.
“I have some plans up my sleeve of creating a place where people want to bring their family when they come to visit or the grandparents want to bring their kids,” Lee said. “I wanted to create that environment where people are like, ‘oh, we got to go to the children’s bookstore.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.