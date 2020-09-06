SARASOTA — An attorney, scientist and longtime education leader has been appointed as the new assistant vice president for academic administration at New College of Florida.
Kimberly Grainger took on the role in August.
She most recently served at North Carolina Central University as associate dean and law professor.
“One thing that drew me to New College and the position was the specificity of the strategic plan. When goals are clear, it is easier for everyone to row in the same direction to reach the common goal,” she said in a news release. “I appreciated the explicit acknowledgement of growth, student success metrics and diversity within the plan. I like the size and focus of the school, and the vision for the future.”
She said in the news release she looks forward “to helping diversify the student population in numerous ways, one of which is by expanding the College’s international visibility.”
Grainger has taught a variety of law courses and conducted research about how laws affect people.
“The consequences of laws often impact communities of color in distinct ways—some intended and some unintended,” Grainger said about her research. “In my last article, I explored how political rhetoric initiates a cascade effect that can negatively affect minority health.”
