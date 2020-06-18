SARASOTA — The New College Foundation announced that it has raised $1 million to be invested in strengthening the organization’s fundraising infrastructure.
MaryAnne Young, vice president of advancement and executive director of New College foundation, said that the funds were generated from six current and former college trustees and Foundation board members. Three of the donors are New College alumni.
Young outlined the foundation’s three main fundraising goals, which include increasing the endowment for students: scholarships, internships and experiential learning, and restoring the three I.M. Pei dorms.
“We’ve reached an extraordinary tipping point,” Young said. “We have everything in place to succeed, including engaged college and foundation boards, unflagging support from our campus family and surrounding community, and an extraordinary commitment from the state of Florida. The results from our efforts will touch the lives of countless New College students and faculty for years to come, strengthen the college across all platforms, and shape new strategies for a new age. I’m extremely grateful to Charles and Carol Hamilton through the Hamilton Generation Fund, Bill and Betsy Johnston through the Johnston Family Fund, Keith D. Monda, George and Tina Skestos, Sharon and Craig Ramey and Charles and Vicki Raeburn for their belief in the foundation and New college.”
“This wonderful commitment to New College’s growth has been in the works for months,” said Charles H. Hamilton, a foundation board member and a charter New College alumus whose lifelong focus has been philanthropy. “It gives the New College Foundation the staffing and infrastructure support to ensure New College’s continuing excellence in higher education.”
“The future for New College is now,” said Sue Jacobson, chair of the foundation’s board. “This is a historic moment. New College will continue to set the standard for excellence in a liberal arts education well into its next 60 years. The values and principles it teaches are needed now more than ever.”
For more information about New College Foundation, call 941-487-4800 or visit: ncf.edu/alumnaei-and-friends/the-foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.