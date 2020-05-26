SARASOTA — Two New College students have received the Boren Scholarships.
It is a rare award for students — with it only happening twice for New College students — in 1995 and 1998 — for what’s deemed a “prestigious designation,” according to the college.
Isabella Cibelli DuTerroil and Alana Swartz are this year’s recipients.
“They will receive funding to study a critical language—Turkish and Japanese, respectively—and work for at least one year in the public service field, in government positions critical to United States national security,” the school said in a news release.
“Boren visited our campus in the fall to intentionally recruit from New College, going into classrooms and doing information sessions. They reached out directly to us,” said Dwayne Peterson, the director of New College’s Center for Career Engagement and Opportunity. “They’re familiar with our academic program and they targeted us, which really shows the strength of our academic program.”
Allie Maass and Florence Zamsky served as New College’s Boren advisers.
“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for students interested in studying abroad to start planning early, as early as their first year at the College. There are many good, albeit very competitive, scholarships out there,” Zamsky said. “The sooner students refine their plans, the more time they have to identify and apply for the best awards.”
The Boren Scholarship is undoubtedly one of the best awards, Zamsky said in the news release.
“In the past, New College has had two other Boren scholars: Scott Kirksey (Indonesia, 1998) and Val Bacharach (Estonia, 1995),” said Duane Smith, assistant director of prestigious fellowships and scholarships for the CEO. “So, while Alana and Isabella aren’t firsts, they are the first in this century.”
Maass was not surprised DuTerroil and Swartz were awarded the scholarships.
“New College students are known for being passionate, driven and committed to facilitating change,” Maass said. “Boren offers them a way to achieve those goals through intensive language study, and also by giving them a guaranteed year of employment in the federal government, which can be the first step in finding a role in which they can enact significant change.”
Swartz is a second-year student studying marine biology and East Asian studies.
“What excites me most about being chosen for this scholarship is the opportunity that I now have to study abroad in Japan and then later pursue a career that is incredibly meaningful to me. I have always loved Japanese language and culture, and I look forward to my study abroad experience with much anticipation,” Swartz said. “I have been incredibly lucky to attend a school as wonderful as New College. I have had amazing professors who have helped nourish my desire to learn and encouraged my own academic interests.”
DuTerroil is pursuing a general studies area of concentration.
“I am so excited to spend four months in Azerbaijan, becoming immersed in the culture and the language,” DuTerroil said. “My passion for learning about other cultures is just as strong as my passion for traveling, so going to Azerbaijan will mean a new intellectual adventure, a step forward in my career aspirations, and a means of satisfying my wanderlust.”
The courses she has taken at New College, particularly pertaining to anthropology, have been instrumental in developing her appreciation for cultural studies, she said in the news release.
“Because New College’s small class sizes facilitate more seminar-style discussion and personalized, close communication between professors and students, I feel as if I have been able to expand myself intellectually very well here, and this has helped prepare me to be a competitive applicant for scholarships such as these,” DuTerroil said. “If it weren’t for New College’s CEO, I probably would not have heard about the Boren Scholarship in the first place.”
Maass and Zamsky enjoyed helping Swartz and DuTerroil.
“I cannot express enough how impressed I am with our students. Applying for these awards is not easy. There is a lot of work involved, and students are completing this work while also continuing to produce strong work for their courses,” Maass said. “Alana and Isabella have truly earned this award, and I have no doubt that it will support them in continuing to do amazing things.”
For more information on the Boren awards, visit borenawards.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.