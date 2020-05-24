SARASOTA — Two New College students have earned Fulbright English Teaching assistant awards and a third will be an alternate to the highly selective program.
Jacob Wentz, Grace Hamilton and Ben LaFond recently learned of the selections.
Starting in January, Wentz will work traveling to Belgium, Grace Hamilton will work in Taiwan, and Ben LaFond is an alternate for a program in the United Kingdom — in case another candidate turns down the opportunity, according to the college.
“We’re so excited about these Fulbright scholars joining our long list of Fulbrighters. It’s just another example of the incredible opportunities that await students at New College,” said Dwayne Peterson, the director of New College’s Center for Career Engagement and Opportunity.
New College noted it had five semifinalists this year as well, including Sydney Clingo, Mairead Howley, Robyn McCartan, Emma Todd and Kaeli Williams.
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is sponsored by the State Department and “inspires scholars to undertake international graduate study, advanced research, university teaching, and primary and secondary school teaching worldwide.”
About 2,000 grants are awarded annually in a variety of studies in more than 150 countries.
Since 1968, a total of 85 New College students have received Fulbright scholarships, New College noted.
“For New College students who have developed their self-reliance, embraced the spirit of intellectual inquiry, and developed their independent research skills, the Fulbright experience provides an ideal next step in their intellectual and professional development,” Smith said.
Hamilton is pursuing an East Asian studies/Chinese area of concentration; she will teach elementary and middle school students in Taiwan and work on her own study of Mandarin.
“I’ve studied Mandarin for the past four years at New College, and now I get to travel to Taiwan and use my skills to share my culture and learn more about theirs,” Hamilton said. “Fulbright’s goal of mutual understanding is very important to me as an individual.”
“If I hadn’t studied Chinese at New College, I likely would not have ended up on this path, and I’m very thankful for the opportunities New College has given me,” Hamilton said. “My professors were all very helpful during the application process, and Nicole Gelfert (associate director of residential education and fellowships coordinator) had weekly phone calls with me for the entire summer to go over my essays. I couldn’t have done it without their support.”
Wentz has an international and area studies/economics area of concentration. He hopes the Fulbright position will help him “develop his skills in facilitating international connection through language.”
“I dream of developing a career in international development, foreign service or global journalism. As the nerve center for the European Union, NATO and transatlantic diplomacy, Belgium will offer me the opportunity to be immersed in a diverse international community central to my goals,” Wentz said. “As a first-generation, low-income student, I am so excited to have an opportunity to see more of the world and chase my dreams.”
They applied in October and, by late fall, a selection committee reviewed applications.
“While I was not selected for the grant, I am grateful for how much I have learned about myself and my motivations behind wanting to help animals,” LaFond said. “New College is great in that it allowed me to pursue classes that I’m interested in. For example, I was able to take a course in field herpetology, which introduced me to what chytrid was, and I kind of have been stuck on the topic ever since.”
Wentz said in the news release he is awed by the opportunity.
“While I still feel like an imposter, this award has given me so much hope for my future,” Wentz said. “New College has taught me how to think critically, offered me opportunities to explore my academic and extracurricular interests, and allowed me to develop invaluable connections with extraordinary students, faculty and staff members. I am so thankful for the academic, professional and personal growth I’ve experienced at New College.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.