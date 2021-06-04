SARASOTA — A virtual job fair is set and will feature more than 200 nationwide employers.
The event is being hosted by New College and 11 other Florida public universities.
It takes place from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. June 10 at no cost to students and alumni from the host colleges.
Among the area employers involved are Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Sarasota County government. It is being spearheaded by Florida Career Centers.
“This is a phenomenal opportunity for New College students and alumni to meet with employers who are looking to hire new talent for their organizations,” Dwayne Peterson, director of the Center for Career Engagement & Opportunity at New College, said in a news release.
It will take place through the Career Fair Plus free app, which is designed for virtual career fairs, the news release stated. The event is recruiting undergrad, grad and alumni for temporary, part-time and full-time jobs, it states. The app allows those involved to set up one-on-one live video calls or chats.
Employers are recruiting undergraduate students, graduate students and alumni for full-time, part-time and temporary positions. The app enables attendees to schedule one-on-one live chats or video calls with recruiters, as well as sort employers by the experience level they’re seeking and the open positions they offer.
“There’s a great cross-section of industries that will be represented,” Peterson said in the news release. “We’ve got employers in hospitality, construction, media, finance, health care, tech, and education who will be participating.”
Florida Career Center workers, on the app, will staff a virtual room on the app for tips on networking with employers and more information.
“Attendees should come prepared with their resumes and a summary of their background, relevant experience, and interests,” the news release states.
