VENICE - The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice offers $1,000 adult learner scholarships.
BPWEV is currently taking part in a national program called “Joining Forces for Women Veterans and Military Spouses.”
"The program provides resources and online connections to the veterans and military spouses to assist in them successfully obtaining meaningful employment and a career of their interest," it said in a news release.
BPWEV said it's encouraging female veterans and military spouses to apply for the grants.
"Female applicants should be from the Englewood/Venice area, residing either in Sarasota or Charlotte County. Adult Learners are those women pursuing advanced education or retraining in college or vocational schools. BPWEV scholarship applications, instructions and contact information are accessible online at bpwev.org," it said.
Because of COVID-19, the deadline for mailing applications to BPWEV has been changed to June 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.