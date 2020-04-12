ESadultscholars062719a (copy)

The BPWEV scholarship presentation in 2019 were, from left, Esther Bird of the Scholarship Committee, scholarship recipients Allison Hinshaw, Christine Pomerleau, Oksana Zimin, Stacey Chaisson, and committee members Katie Malloy, Natalie Bloom, Carol Kouba and Karin Drury.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE - The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice offers $1,000 adult learner scholarships.

BPWEV is currently taking part in a national program called “Joining Forces for Women Veterans and Military Spouses.”

"The program provides resources and online connections to the veterans and military spouses to assist in them successfully obtaining meaningful employment and a career of their interest," it said in a news release.

BPWEV said it's encouraging female veterans and military spouses to apply for the grants.

"Female applicants should be from the Englewood/Venice area, residing either in Sarasota or Charlotte County. Adult Learners are those women pursuing advanced education or retraining in college or vocational schools. BPWEV scholarship applications, instructions and contact information are accessible online at bpwev.org," it said. 

Because of COVID-19, the deadline for mailing applications to BPWEV has been changed to June 30.

