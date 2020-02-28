Maureen O'Nell

Suncoast Humane Society's new Executive Director, Maureen O'Nell.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — The adoptable pets at Suncoast Humane Society have been waiting for the arrival of the nonprofit’s new executive director.

So have the employees and the hundreds of volunteers who make the society’s shelter run.

It won’t be long now, though.

The nonprofit’s board of trustees embarked on a five-month hunt for a new executive director and have selected Maureen O’Nell, to take over the reins of the organization.

The board announced their selection Thursday.

O’Nell is from San Antonio, Texas. She replaces Phil Snyder, who led the nonprofit for 12 years before leaving in September. He is now the director for the Hamilton County Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“Maureen O’Nell was our first choice out of a field of very qualified candidates,” said board president Jeff Moore in a prepared statement. “Each of the board members saw a multitude of special qualities in Maureen which will help us obtain our organization’s goals moving forward.”

Suncoast has grown since its 49-year-old shelter was known as the Animal Aid Society of Englewood, said Terry Marks, Suncoast’s capital campaign and major gifts director. The nonprofit is a regional shelter serving Englewood, Boca Grande, Venice, Port Charlotte, North Port and Palm Island. More than 400 volunteers assisted its operation and care of its dogs, cats and other animals.

To learn more about the Suncoast Humane Society, its services, fundraising efforts and to make online donations visit www.humane.org.

Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments