ENGLEWOOD — The adoptable pets at Suncoast Humane Society have been waiting for the arrival of the nonprofit’s new executive director.
So have the employees and the hundreds of volunteers who make the society’s shelter run.
It won’t be long now, though.
The nonprofit’s board of trustees embarked on a five-month hunt for a new executive director and have selected Maureen O’Nell, to take over the reins of the organization.
The board announced their selection Thursday.
O’Nell is from San Antonio, Texas. She replaces Phil Snyder, who led the nonprofit for 12 years before leaving in September. He is now the director for the Hamilton County Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“Maureen O’Nell was our first choice out of a field of very qualified candidates,” said board president Jeff Moore in a prepared statement. “Each of the board members saw a multitude of special qualities in Maureen which will help us obtain our organization’s goals moving forward.”
Suncoast has grown since its 49-year-old shelter was known as the Animal Aid Society of Englewood, said Terry Marks, Suncoast’s capital campaign and major gifts director. The nonprofit is a regional shelter serving Englewood, Boca Grande, Venice, Port Charlotte, North Port and Palm Island. More than 400 volunteers assisted its operation and care of its dogs, cats and other animals.
To learn more about the Suncoast Humane Society, its services, fundraising efforts and to make online donations visit www.humane.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.