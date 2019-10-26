If you’re wondering which local nursing homes are safe for elderly family members, it now may be easier to make an informed choice.
The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services unveiled a consumer alert icon Wednesday on its Nursing Home Compare website next to nursing homes that have been cited for abuse, neglect, or exploitation.
A news release states CMS is “empowering consumers to make the right decisions for themselves and their loved ones” by making the information accessible and understandable.
The agency is “committed to ensuring that nursing home residents are safe from abuse and neglect,” said Administrator Seema Verma. “Through the ‘transparency’ pillar of our five-part strategy to ensure safety and quality in nursing homes, we are giving residents and families the ability to make informed choices.”
Bay Breeze Health and Rehabilitation Center on Albee Farm Road in Venice does have the icon displayed next to its name, according to searches of the CMS website.
The facility was cited in 2018 when staff reportedly did not perform CPR on a resident who was found with no vital signs, despite the fact that she had a full code status, which allows for all interventions needed to restore breathing or heart functioning.
The facility fired one registered nurse staff member and conducted mock code blue drills on all shifts after the incident to reinforce the policy and procedure of what to do when a resident is found unresponsive, according to the report on the CMS website.
Other area nursing homes certified by Medicare and Medicaid in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood, and North Port do not have an alert.
The Nursing Home Compare tool gives information including whether a facility meets federal standards with respect to health and safety compliance inspections, staffing levels, and performance measures. Previously, consumers could learn about past instances of abuse citations at a nursing home, but finding this information from its health inspection reports available on Nursing Home Compare required multiple steps.
The alert icon appears beside facilities with inspection reports for abuse that led to harm of a resident within the past year or abuse that could have potentially led to harm of a resident in each of the last two years. The icon will be updated monthly when CMS inspection results are updated.
