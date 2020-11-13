VENICE — The fire station replacement/City Hall expansion project is well into Phase 2 less than six months after the City Council approved the nearly $12 million contract for the work.
The old station is long gone, some of the walls for the new one and the adjacent Venice City Hall annex are up, retention ponds on the north side of the property have been configured and the new parking spaces along Harbor Drive are done, though not yet open to the public.
There’s still a lot to do, though. The estimated completion date is a year from now.
The new chiller plant and generator aren’t in place yet but will be before too long — a grant that’s providing funding for the generator has a December deadline.
The generator will be able to power the entire campus for up to 72 hours in case of emergency.
The fire station will be hurricane hardened as well.
When construction of the station and the annex are done next summer, work on the renovation of City Hall itself will begin. The space vacated by the Building Department when it moves into the annex will be reworked for other departments, while other renovations will make existing space more usable for current needs.
That work is expected to be completed next November.
The agreement with Willis A. Smith Construction includes all the construction, furniture and equipment, as well as all the fees, bonds and sales tax, when applicable, and a 2% contingency.
It’s a guaranteed maximum price contract, putting the risk of overruns on the contractor, even if they’re related to the coronavirus.
“It’s going to fall on us if something does happen,” said Brett Raymaker, of Willis Smith.
At the outset of the planning, city staff anticipated that a bridge loan of up to $2.3 million might be necessary to fully fund the work.
However, 1 cent sales surtax revenue; a capital improvement building fund the city has been setting aside funds in; fire services impact fees; Building Department reserves; and the proceeds of the sale of the Hamilton Building for about $1 million made the loan unnecessary.
During construction, the fire department is operating out of a quonset hut and manufactured building on East Miami Avenue.
