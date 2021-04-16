NOKOMIS — Bringing direct access from U.S. 41 to Nokomis Beaches and the Gulf of Mexico, Albee Road West is becoming the hot spot for the growth of new vacation business development.
Highlighting this opportunity is the construction of a second national hotel.
Contractors are working on the infrastructure for the new Holiday Inn & Suites, 106 Albee Road W. It will face across the road the Home2Suites by Hilton at 227 Albee Road W. which opened about four years ago.
Plans indicate the Hilton Inn & Suites will be a four-story property with 98 rooms. Facilities include meeting rooms, a breakfast area with coffee station, lifestyle lounge, business center, guest laundry and a fitness center.
Outside will be a swimming pool with accessible pool chair lift and an outdoor patio with seating and tables. The hotel will have a side entrance portico and around the whole building will be 108 parking and six bicycle spaces.
“Nokomis Area Civic Association and the community are very excited to welcome the new Holiday Inn being constructed at a major Nokomis ‘gateway,’” said Bill Cantrell, president of Nokomis Area Civic Association. “This is another win for Nokomis and the Nokomis Revitalization Plan.”
Cantrell said the group was thankful that Holiday Inn is investing in the community.
“The project is a tribute to those people who in the past with Sarasota County created the Nokomis Revitalization Plan,” Cantrell said.
Infrastructure is also underway for a new Wendy’s being built at the northern corner of Albee Road West and U.S. 41.
Nokomis offers the original unspoilt old-world charm of access to sandy beaches and gulf waters to the west and on the east side boating on the intracoastal waterway. Serving visitors are the North Jetty restaurants, Shark Tooth Beach Concessions and the unique Nokomis Fish Camp.
