Big SNOW American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center providing guests with year-round winter indoors, opened last week with a blizzard of first time skiers and Olympians.
Its grand opening ceremony was attended by hundreds of guests excited to ski indoors for the first time, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, as well as Burton Global Team Riders and U.S. Olympic gold medalists Red Gerard and Kelly Clark.
Big SNOW American Dream, operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, is the first facility of its kind within the United States and Canada. It boasts 4 acres of snow-covered slopes, a 160-foot vertical drop and a 1,000 feet of length for skiers of all ages and skill levels.
Temperature inside the center will remain a constant 28 degrees, ensuring a consistent and optimal snow condition year-round.
The center’s slopes will be filled with more than 5,500 tons of snow and shaped to an average snow depth of 2 feet throughout.
Big SNOW is operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, which also owns and operates Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, New Jersey. For more information, visit bigsnowamericandream.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.