Hello New Jersey

America’s first indoor real snow ski slope is now open — in New Jersey. It will be maintained at 28 degrees constant temperature and the snow will be kept at 2 foot depth. Skiers shown took the first lift up the hill and the first run down the hill.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Big SNOW American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center providing guests with year-round winter indoors, opened last week with a blizzard of first time skiers and Olympians.

Its grand opening ceremony was attended by hundreds of guests excited to ski indoors for the first time, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, as well as Burton Global Team Riders and U.S. Olympic gold medalists Red Gerard and Kelly Clark.

Big SNOW American Dream, operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, is the first facility of its kind within the United States and Canada. It boasts 4 acres of snow-covered slopes, a 160-foot vertical drop and a 1,000 feet of length for skiers of all ages and skill levels.

Temperature inside the center will remain a constant 28 degrees, ensuring a consistent and optimal snow condition year-round.

The center’s slopes will be filled with more than 5,500 tons of snow and shaped to an average snow depth of 2 feet throughout.

Big SNOW is operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, which also owns and operates Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, New Jersey. For more information, visit bigsnowamericandream.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments