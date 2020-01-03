FORT MYERS — On Jan. 11, children and parents are invited to Edison and Ford Winter Estates for the Kids’ Garden Adventure.
This new, one-of-a-kind free family event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is sponsored by Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association.
Children can win prizes in the garden scavenger hunt, create botanical art, explore kid-friendly garden vendors, climb the historic Banyan tree (additional cost), jump into green science activities, stretch their imagination with wellness activities, and learn about bees and other local animals.
The Banyan climbing experience is for children ages 6 and up and is designed to help kids learn about themselves, others and the environment.
Training and safety equipment will be provided. Advanced registration is required. The cost is $35 per child for Edison Ford members and $45 for non-members.
For adults, there will be a Garden Talk on “How to Attract Pollinators” at 10 a.m. (additional cost), and pollinator plants will be available for purchase in the Garden Shoppe. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
The Garden Talk is $10 for Edison Ford members and $15 for non-members.
Garden Talk participants will receive a 20-percent off coupon toward plants purchased in the Garden Shoppe.
For additional information, visit edisonford.org or call 239-334-7419.
