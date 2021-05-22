SARASOTA – Center For Sight has a new way of providing LASIK for its patients.
The facility, with offices in Venice and Sarasota, is working with the topography-guided surgery of the WaveLight EX500 Excimer Laser.
“Achieving the best visual outcomes with the safest technique possible has always been our goal,” Dr. William Lahners, medical director and LASIK, cataract and lens replacement surgeon at Center For Sight, said in a news release. “That’s why having the most advanced and integrated technology is critical to our practice. The EX500 provides extraordinary accuracy for LASIK patients due to the increase in customization capabilities and decrease in marginal error.”
The machine "personalizes the procedure by customizing laser treatment based on the patient’s unique cornea shape," the news release said.
This type of LASIK helps patients with myopia, astigmatism, and patients with abnormal corneal surfaces who may have been rejected as surgery candidates in the past, it said.
Lahners was a principal investigators for the FDA on the wavefront treatment clinical trial, the news release noted.
“The realistic goal of wavefront technology and topography guided treatments is to not just eliminate the need for glasses, but in many patients to provide them with better quality vision than they had even in glasses,” Lahners said.
Center For Sight has worked in the region for more than 30 years.
For more information, visit www.CenterForSight.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.