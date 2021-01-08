VENICE BEACH — A new mobility mat has been constructed at Venice Beach to provide access for people who use wheelchairs and scooters, the city announced Thursday.
The path is 76 feet long, 6 feet wide and called an AccessMat. At the end of it is a 12-foot by 10-foot AccessDeck platform, the city announced.
“The dimensions and location of the mobility mat were limited due to permitting requirements of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that require construction to be perpendicular to the shoreline and no farther seaward than the Erosion Control Line,” City Engineer Kathleen Weeden said in a news release. “By extending the existing wooden boardwalk, those with mobility limitations can now enjoy the open sandy beach.”
The Venice Public Works Department installed the mats, finishing the project Thursday. The city said volunteers will maintain it.
“If this location is successful, other beach locations may be identified. This project was funded by Park Impact Fees at a cost $5,300 not including installation,” the news release said.
In the news release, the city noted Ken Niebuhr, a seasonal resident, was the first to use the AccessMat.
“The mat is absolutely wonderful,” Niebuhr said in the news release. “It gave me access to see more of the beach and the water, and it was nice to get out among the people doing yoga. It was easy for me to use with my scooter. Thank you to everyone involved in getting it there.”
The city credited residents Kim and Ken Eudy for advocating for a mat at Venice Beach. They were unavailable for comment on Friday.
