VENICE - Leading local brokerage Michael Saunders & Company has introduced a refreshed look for its website with the launch of a microsite, www.nowherebuthere.net.
It is a first step in a larger initiative to connect the company’s core values and vision to the community, according to the company.
The microsite reads as equal parts resource and love letter to the region and the many dynamic people and communities in and around it.
Nowherebuthere.net follows more than a year of research and development into the company’s story and this thriving region. By visiting Nowherebuthere.net, viewers receive a full experience which does not replace the current www.michaelsaunders.com.
Visitors are treated to photography telling the company’s more than 40-year lineage, community pages written with candor and friendliness together with an array of services and support offered to both customers and agents.
In its fifth decade of innovative and progressive service to Southwest Florida, Michael Saunders & Company has grown into 24 full-service real estate offices with nearly 700 agents and 200 support team members in the Gulf Coast region together with International brokerage affiliations.
