SARASOTA — Asolo Rep announced online theater classes “offering a broad spectrum of theater education opportunities for ages 11 through adult.”
The announcement showcased programs including the Asolo Rep Young Artist Academy, Young Artist Homeschool Classes and Adult Online Theatre Classes.
“Beginning in September and running through the fall, the classes will be conducted on Zoom in small, interactive groups led by Asolo Rep Education & Engagement teaching artists.”
Registration starts Aug. 10. It noted class sizes are limited.
Courses include:
• Asolo Rep Young Artist Academy Online
It “provides online performance training opportunities for 8th-12th grade theater makers. These classes aim to bring young artists to the next level while giving them an opportunity to create and perform together.”
• Young Artist Homeschool Classes
“Online theater classes tailored for homeschooled students, designed for ages 11-18,” the theater said. “These classes connect core subjects to theater while creating an environment where everyone from the beginner to the young professional can explore and enjoy theater.”
• Adult Online Theatre Classes
The course “provides online classes designed for adults looking to broaden their theatrical knowledge and connect with others through art and conversation.”
Costs and times for the sessions vary.
“Our goal at Asolo Rep is to create new and exciting experiences that bring more art into your life,” Muriel O’Neil Education & Engagement Director Sara Brunow said in a news release. “The skills we use in theater translate to making our everyday lives extraordinary — both online and off. Join us and create something new, connect with interesting people, find inspiration in your day. Let’s make theater together.”
Details are available now at asolorep.org.
