SARASOTA — Construction at Pine View School in Osprey is progressing as planned.
Sarasota County School Board members discussed the project at a meeting Tuesday.
“When we build, we plan for 50-year buildings,” Sarasota County Schools Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas said. “We want to be sure at the end of the day we are building smart. We look at construction costs as well as the total life cycle costs of the building.”
The new school will be a three-story, 80,000-square-foot instructional learning space that will serve elementary, middle and high school students.
“This will allow us to remove the mobile learning cottages that have been a part of the campus,” Pine View Principal Stephen Colvert said. “We should be moving furniture into the building in December 2021, and we should have students in occupancy in January of 2022.”
In other news
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said the 2021-2022 school choice open enrollment starts soon. Applications will be accepted Feb. 1 through March 1.
The board also recognized two recipients of the Sunshine State Scholar Award: Pine View School student Uday Goyat and Suncoast Polytech High School student Rafael Treminio-Bravo.
“These students have gone above and beyond in their dedication to their education and we are very proud of them,” Colvert said.
