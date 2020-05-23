WEST VILLAGES — A new principal will greet students when they return to Taylor Ranch Elementary School.
Tara Spielman most recently was the high school assistant principal at Pine View School for the Gifted in Osprey.
Sarasota County Schools made the announcement Friday night.
Spielman replaces Bill Bolander, who retired. He had been at the school since 2011.
It also noted a new principal for Brookside Middle School in Sarasota, Ryan Chase, who most recently was an assistant principal at Sarasota High School. He has also been an assistant principal at Woodland Middle School in North Port and at McIntosh Middle School in Sarasota.
“We are thrilled to add two dynamic principals to our family of school leaders,” Sarasota County Schools interim Superintendent Mitsi Corcoran said in a statement. “Both Ryan Chase and Tara Spielman have made a tremendous impact at each school where they have served.”
She said both have worked their ways through the district and are “well-versed in caring for our students, supporting our families and uplifting their colleagues.”
Sarasota County Schools Elementary Schools Executive Director Chris Renouf called Spielman “a perfect match” for Taylor Ranch Elementary School.
“She is a true instructional leader with the expertise and experience to compliment the long-standing Tradition of Excellence the staff, students, and families are accustomed to at Taylor Ranch,” Renouf said.
Spielman received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from University of South Florida; a master’s from Walden University, and a master’s from American College of Education.
Along with working at Pine View School, she has also been an assistant principal at McIntosh Middle School and a professional development and teacher evaluation specialist for Sarasota County Schools, according to the news release.
She has been a facilitator of adult education; a math teacher at Pine View and a seventh-grade teacher at Heron Creek Middle School in North Port.
“Mrs. Spielman is a consummate professional that leads with integrity and a firm commitment to building relationships, trust, and collaboration with all stakeholders,” Renouf said.
