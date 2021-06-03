New principal named for Venice High School

VENICE — Sarasota County Schools has named Zoltan Kerestely as the new principal of Venice High School.
Kerestely comes to Venice High from North Port High, where he is vice principal of administration.
He takes his new position at the end of the current school year.
“Zoltan is an engaging educator with extensive school-based leadership experience,” said Steve Cantees, executive director of Secondary Schools in a news release. “I work with over 60 exceptional administrators every day, and it is my honor to watch Mr. Kerestely rise from our ranks to take the leadership role at Venice High School ... A Venice local himself, Mr. Kerestely is excited to lead the Venice Indians to new heights.”
Kerestely has a bachelor’s degree in biology, pre-medical, from the University of Mary Washington, through which he achieved license in secondary education.
He also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Mary Washington.
He has also been the principal and an assistant principal of Prince Edward County High School, in Farmville, Virginia; a principal intern at North Stafford High School, in Stafford, Virginia; and a science teacher at North Stafford.
He is fluent in Hungarian and conversational in Romanian.
“I look forward to building positive relationships with the staff and the community to continue the great work that is already being done,” Kerestely said in the news release. “As our students become college- and career-ready, fostering a community of educators that are innovative and caring is a passion that I will bring with me every day at Venice High ... Embracing a community of educators where my own children are going to grow up is a great opportunity for me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.