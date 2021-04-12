VENICE - Sarasota County Schools announced the new principal for Venice High School on Monday.
Laurie Breslin will take over in the summer for Eric Jackson, who is leaving for a job in Connecticut.
Breslin is currently principal of Sarasota Middle School.
“It has been an immense joy to serve as the principal of Sarasota Middle School,” Breslin said in a news release. “I truly believe that collaboration is the most effective way to strengthen and nourish the educational experience for our children. I look forward to getting to know the Venice High community and helping each member – student, teacher, and staff member alike – invest in their future.”
According to the news release, Breslin received her bachelor’s and master's degrees along with her educational specialist degree from the University of Florida. She earned an education doctorate from Argosy University.
She previously worked as an assistant principal at Booker High School and has worked in Manatee County Schools as an assistant principal and high school educator, the news release said.
She also worked as an English teacher in Berea, Kentucky and co-authored "Constructing a Professional Learning Network," published by Corwin Press, the news release said.
“Dr. Breslin has accomplished great work at Sarasota Middle and will be a dynamic addition to the Venice High team,” Secondary Schools Executive Director Steve Cantees said in the news release. “She fosters a culture of growth and innovation at all of the school communities where she has served and led. I know Dr. Breslin will bring that same focus and energy to Venice High to guide the students and school-based team members to new levels of success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.