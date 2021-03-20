VENICE — Center For Sight, which has a location in Venice and other communities in the region, is offering cataract patients a chance to have “high-quality vision at both intermediate and far distances” through a new procedure.
The TECNIS Eyhance Intraocular Lens has been developed by Johnson & Johnson Vision, as the “next generation monofocal lens for patients with or without astigmatism.”
A news release states other monofocal category lenses “allow only for uncorrected vision at a distance or up-close. Data has shown that the Eyhance lens has a low occurrence of halos and glare, making it a strong option for patients concerned about advanced multifocal lens side effects.”
“We are committed to using the best technology in order to offer our patients unsurpassed visual outcomes,” said Dr. David Shoemaker, founder of Center For Sight.
Shoemaker also serves as the director of cataract and lens replacement surgery.
“The Eyhance intraocular lens will provide the opportunity for extraordinary intermediate as well as distance vision,” he said. “Continually evaluating new technology and adding the most innovative and effective tools to our repertoire of products is a key element in helping our patients achieve remarkable vision.”
Center for Sight has worked for more than 30 years to help with cataract and lens replacement surgery.
For more information, visit www.centerforsight.net.
