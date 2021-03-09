VENICE — The site of a new 260-unit rental community off Pinebrook Road made it through the first stages of approving annexation, comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning ordinances Tuesday.
Watermark of Venice is planned for 30 acres east of the road between Curry Lane and R&F Ranch Road, though only the western 20 acres need the three approvals.
Attorney Jeff Boone said developer Thompson Thrift has two 5-acre tracts to the east under contract, to become part of the project.
He said the additional 10 acres have already been annexed and rezoned.
The company had projected building up to 280-290 units but representative Jesse Houghtalen agreed to cap the density at 260.
Watermark would consist of one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas averaging 1,060 square feet and renting for an average of $2,000 a month, he said.
The company agreed to stipulate there would be no burning of debris from clearing the land for development.
A second vote will be needed on all three proposed ordinances.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• approved the written rejection of the special magistrate’s recommendation that the rezoning of Murphy Oaks be approved.
• approved a 151-lot preliminary plat for Cassata Lakes and a petition to allow for a gated community.
• adopted an ordinance authorizing a reduction in building permits fees and a resolution imposing a temporary reduction on valuation- based fees of 20%.
• approved a resolution amending the Stormwater Management Utility Service Charge and establishing administrative and public facilities charges.
• vote to accept utilities and improvements installed by Laurel Road Development.
• vote to accept utilities and improvements installed by Venice Health Partners LLC.
• heard a presentation on the 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and external annual audit.
• heard a presentation from Dave Bullock, CEO of EDC of Sarasota County.
• received an update from Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer.
• approved a memorandum with the Sheriff’s Office for deputizing Venice Police Department officers.
• reappointed Student Member Serenaty Lumpkin to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• proclaimed the week of March 15-19, 2021, as Government Finance Professionals Week.
You can watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.