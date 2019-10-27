VENICE — The City Council is halfway to imposing a ban on fishing for sharks from the city pier.
If Rob Merlino has anything to do with it, that’s as close as the city will get.
He started an online petition against it a month ago at Change.org that has nearly 550 supporters and just created a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 to hire a lawyer to fight it.
As of Friday, however, only $10 had been donated, anonymously. Merlino said he has some other pledges of money but will likely drop the campaign because there’s not enough will in the public to support it.
Instead, he said, he’s trying to get advocacy groups interested in the cause.
Merlino has been a vocal opponent of a ban since the Council first discussed the prospect about two years ago, and he spoke against it once more Tuesday, before the proposed ban passed first reading unanimously.
What it actually would do is ban fishing with equipment commonly used to go after sharks, and other big fish — a metal leader more than 4 feet long or a fighting belt or harness — and “deploying bait by any means other than casting,” as well as by casting if the hook is too large.
But people who fish within those prohibitions will still catch sharks, Merlino said, and the new Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rules protecting the fish will kick in. Therefore, the city’s proposed ordinance is flawed, he said.
He catches sharks even though the equipment he uses is legal under the proposed ordinance, he said.
“The ban won’t change what I do,” he said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez told the Council that the general counsel for the FWC had no concerns about the city’s proposed ban.
“I would stand by the enforceability of that,” she said.
Merlino said the FWC didn’t object because the adoption of a city rule might relieve the agency of some enforcement responsibility.
It’s his position, however, that the FWC has all the regulatory power, with the city able to regulate fishing only if it has data to show a threat to “the public health, safety, or welfare,” under Florida Statute 379.2412.
There’s never been a shark attack in Venice, he said, so there’s no data to show shark fishing is a threat to the public. Therefore, a ban would violate the right to fish under Florida Statute 379.104, “frustrating the purpose” of state law.
The real effect of the ordinance, he said, will be to cause turmoil on the pier .
“I think it’s a stupid ordinance,” he said.
The ordinance comes back for adoption Nov. 12.
