ENGLEWOOD — Emerging technologies may help people decide whether it’s safe to head to the beaches while red tide is in the area.
HABscope, developed by NASA’s Applied Science Program, could eventually lead to the creation of a red tide respiratory forecast system along Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to people who have begun using it.
The technology is being implemented in Lee County, where it’s being used to track the impacts of airborne toxins from red tide algae at three beaches.
Sarasota County is expected to be next in line to see HABscope technologies, Barbara Kirkpatrick said Tuesday.
Kirkpatrick is executive director of the nonprofit Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System.
The HABscope takes a low-cost, classroom-grade, portable microscope and outfits it with a special adapter.
The adapter, created with a 3-D printer, can mount an Apple touch screen iPOD touch to the eyepiece of the microscope.
In real time, HABscope can record water samples and through computer programming — much like facial recognition programming — can identify the presence of red tide cells and intensity of the algae. The GCOOS can then post predictions on the web. Right now, people can check them at habscope.gcoos.org/forecasts.
“Now, thanks to the water testing being done by our partners at Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation and the Sanibel Sea School, we’re able to refine our forecasts and offer predictions on a beach-by-beach basis,” said Richard Stumpf, NOAA-NCCOS oceanographer in a prepared statement.
Red tide algae is continuing to drift north along the Gulf Coast.
According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports, researchers detected medium and low concentrations — 10,000-100,000 cells in low concentrations or 100,000 to a million cells in medium concentrations per liter of water — from water samples taken from Blind Pass Beach north to Venice Monday.
