Environmental consultant Ian Vincent remembers when developers would adhere to Florida’s endangered species law by writing a check to the state and then bury gopher tortoises alive in their burrows.
Times have changed — even as opponents clash in Washington, D.C. over changes to the Endangered Species Act that some say promote the interests of developers.
One of the region’s largest developers, Private Equity Group, is providing paid escort for about 100 gopher tortoises to be moved off 423 acres of land PEG just bought from Charlotte County. The relocation will make way for thousands of new homes.
PEG’s actions adhere to state laws requiring developers locate and remove these burrowing tortoises, plus pay into a system that sets land aside for them. To ignore those laws opens a developer to fines and charges by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for violating state law.
The gopher tortoise is an example of an animal considered threatened by human development. But the federal government has not listed it as endangered or threatened. Florida enforces its own rules.
Despite what happens with the ESA, tortoises of Murdock Village are still moving to a new ZIP code.
What are the changes?
President Donald Trump’s administration ESA changes make it trickier to list a new species, easier to accommodate arguments of financial burden and impossible to use climate change as a predictor of species decline.
One change that could affect gopher tortoises is plants and animals on the lower status of “threatened” will no longer receive equal protection to the higher status of “endangered” species. This applies to newly listed species, so “threatened” animals like the Florida scrub jay will continue to receive the higher level of protection.
But the gopher tortoise is not even listed at the federal level.
How is Florida special?
Florida has more endangered species than any other state in the nation, except Hawaii, said Jaclyn Lopez, senior lawyer and Florida director for the Center for Biological Diversity.
Her group filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in May, seeking to force the federal government to list the gopher tortoise as a threatened species.
Last month, they joined forces with six other environmental groups to sue the government for changes to the ESA.
In Florida, Lopez said her group fears revisions to the ESA will allow the federal government to take advantage of the gopher tortoise status limbo and reduce protections.
What do state, local regulators say?
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission did not return calls for comment. The state Department of Environmental Protection said it defers to federal regulators in some areas.
At the state level, the DEP wrote:
”When DEP’s Environmental Resource Permitting Program receives a permit application, it conducts a thorough review to ensure that all aspects of the proposed activity follows Florida law and is protective of the environment and human health and safety.”
In Sarasota County, officials also were reluctant to comment.
“It may be too early to speculate on the potential consequences of the proposed changes, but staff indicated that from a practical process standpoint, it would not change how they review projects for the protection of habitats identified in Sarasota County’s comprehensive plan,” said the county’s spokesperson Drew Winchester.
Charlotte County Natural Resource Division Manager Tina Powell does not see much immediate impact, because the rule change does not apply to animals they’re currently protecting including the gopher tortoise and the Florida scrub jay. For future changes, she believes the state will go species by species.
“They would have to take into account the biological needs of individual species,” she said. For example, she said, the gopher tortoise is relatively easy to relocate, but the scrub jay is not.
Meanwhile, Vincent, said he is not particularly worried about the changes to the law. He believes Florida’s regulators will continue with their current complex regulations for animals such as the gopher tortoise and the panther.
“I don’t expect it to be a huge change,” he said, but noted that might not be true in other states.
The formula for building in panther zones is so complex, Vincent thinks the state will not mess with it.
What about public perception?
While political parties fight and industry groups lobby, regular Americans almost always relate best to animals, Lopez said.
“Polls show Americans love our animals and wildlife,” she said. “Folks that don’t care are in the minority. ... To love an animal is elemental to being human.”
Research confirms this, showing that 80% of Americans supported the ESA before these changes, including 75% of conservatives, according to studies from Ohio State University and Michigan Technology Institute.
What’s in the lawsuit?
Filed in San Francisco federal court, last month’s lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of failing to analyze the effects of its new rules, among other things.
“These regulatory changes will place vulnerable species in immediate danger — all to line the pockets of industry,” Rebecca Riley, legal director at the Natural Resources Defense Council — a plaintiff, told the Associated Press.
Federal spokesman Nicholas Goodwin of the U.S. Department of Interior shot back: “It is unsurprising that those who repeatedly seek to weaponize the Endangered Species Act — instead of using it as a means to recover imperiled species — would chose to sue.”
