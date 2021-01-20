NORTH VENICE — Following the trend of Town Centers, contractors are working on infrastructure for Mirasol.
This mixed-use commercial multi-parcel business park is on the 50-acre undeveloped parcel in North Venice at the corner of Laurel Road and Knights Trail Road.
It will bring services to the heart of the growing North Venice residential communities and industrial parks.
Mirasol Town Center of North Venice adjoins Toscana Isles with 969 units and the 272-unit Treviso Grand Apartments.
Initial plans indicate two units are sold and an additional eleven fully improved commercial sites in one-acre parcels and larger are available. The developer is Laurel Road Development.
Two companies are working on planning and approvals: Atlas Senior Living Facility at Mirasol with 167 units adjoining the Treviso Grand Apartments. At the junction of Knights Trail and Laurel Road will be a 7-Eleven gas station with convenience store.
Construction could start on both within 12 months, according to Loyd Robbins, of Harold Robbins Associates, the site commercial realtors. He anticipates the complete Mirasol build out is likely to take three to five years.
The Robbins team is looking at potential medical firm use with Mirasol near the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital — Venice.
Robbins said, currently, there is a shortage of food, fast and casual dining services, auto services and a Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy to serve both the fast-growing residential communities and a nearby large population of daytime workforce.
With Knights Trail anticipated to become an east-west corridor to Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, Mirasol has potential for much more traffic in coming years. Robbins said future plans are to extend Loraine Road south near the Sky Ranch Community to link with Knights Trail.
The 50-acre property, in the mid-2000’s, planned a Walmart Superstore and supporting retail. Residents objected to the store — and then the Great Recession resulted in that project dying.
