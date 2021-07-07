VENICE — With continuing growth and a new hospital nearby, more housing is coming to Venice and south Sarasota County.
Kaplan Residential announced Tuesday its purchase of a 30-acre property along the 2200 block of Knights Trail Road. The property is north of Toscana Isles and east of Interstate 75.
“It does allow for a different experience,” said Nathan Kaplan, a partner with the firm. “You have a backyard, a front yard, a garage.”
The property was purchased for about $6 million from Rowco Development through the assistance of Jon Greco with Merritt Realty Corp. out of Nokomis.
“The company plans to build an elevated, affordable rental townhouse community perfect for young professionals, families, second homes, retirees and more,” Kaplan Residential said in a news release.
The news release from Kaplan notes it has “strong Florida roots.” Kaplan Residential’s main offices are in Miami and Atlanta.
The firm said growth is fueling the new community — and believes it will draw in talent “for Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the Laurel Interchange Business Park, companies in Downtown Venice, Venice Performing Arts Center, the proposed new hospital in North Port and more,” it said.
Nathan Kaplan said the build-to-rent are becoming popular with a variety of people — including young couples who don’t want to be in apartments and retirees who don’t want a second home.
There are going to be 239 units at the community, including some one-floor villas. The one-bedroom units will be 855 square feet and rent between $1,600-$1,800; the two bedroom units will rent between $1,950-$2,100 and the three bedroom units will be 1,300 square feet and rent for about $2,300 a month.
The style is Italian renaissance with barrel-tile roofs. Interiors will have LBT flooring — a type of high-end wood flooring — along with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Typical leases run 12-13 months, he said.
He said the clubhouse is 7,000 square feet under roof and will include leasing office, fitness center, club room with TVs and mixed with co-worker spaces.
“That all flows out into a large pool area and a lake by the pool area,” Kaplan said.
Outside there will be a fire pit and cabana.
The large pond will run through the center of the community, he said, so the townhomes will all have a water feature. There will also be pocket parks, grilling areas and a fenced-in dog park, he said.
“We think there’s a big demand for the same ownership-type concept in terms of a landlord type who will keep everything clean,” he said. “There are tons of developers who are opening up new divisions for build-for-rent communities.”
He said the firm has closed on the land and is finalizing contractors. Plans and designs are good to go and are hoping to have a grand opening in the summer of 2022. The goal is to deliver units in phases as it’s being built, he said.
“We’re excited about this opportunity for sure,” Kaplan said.
