SOUTH VENICE — Shipping automobiles around the country and overseas is the latest service gaining popularity at a local UPS store for customers and businesses.
Larry and Annette Fraczak have opened their fourth Venice UPS store at 4107 S. Tamiami Trail along Jacaranda Boulevard.
Each of their stores highlight one of the newer special UPS services in addition to providing the standard services.
The South Venice location assists snowbirds returning home or moving by making all the arrangements on behalf of the group stores for the automobile shipping.
They have even shipped a car overseas to Hawaii.
Since launching, it has developed fast. Last year, Fraczak’s stores did 40 to 50 vehicle shipments and are expecting more during the 2020 season. Anyone can call them when they want to ship their car when returning home for the summer.
His UPS team does all inspections with the truck drivers and texts or email details to the owners who may be flying home.
Shipping the vehicle is more convenient than driving. They decide the drop off at their UPS shop up north, their home or a parking lot close to the highway.
Each of Fraczak’s four UPS stores offers specialty arrangements — shipping wine from the 1532 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass South store and live-scan fingerprinting for two large corporations to assist people needing a professional license at 1435 East Venice Avenue Suite 104.
Passports are handled at the Jacaranda roundabout store and automobiles at the new location.
Striving to be a one-stop shop they invite people to come with important papers, real estate documents on their smartphone or a flash drive.
Not only do they print those papers, but assist people selling their homes up north or buying one here as each of the four stores has a notary.
As a convenience, they have office supplies, greeting cards and mail boxes.
Known for their fast shipping around the world his UPS Stores of Venice, provide scanning, emailing to the source, printing, faxing and boxing items to be shipped. The fastest growing service is shipping Amazon returns, customers bring items to the counter with QRC code, and they can be in and out fast.
Fraczak’s stores provide a pick-up service for larger items and to assist people physically unable to get to the store. They have 14 employees — three in each store and with similar equipment in each location it facilitates shifting employees around the stores which open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
“Venice is growing so rapidly and when the opportunity arose to open the new store, we decided it would serve this locality and the expanding West Villages,” Fraczak said. “To meet and serve the public’s instant needs we are considering opening Sundays in the New Year.”
